5-Year-Old in Alaska Carried Toddler Half a Mile in Temperature 31 Degrees Below Zero - NBC 10 Philadelphia
logo_philly_2x
National & International News
The day’s top national and international news

5-Year-Old in Alaska Carried Toddler Half a Mile in Temperature 31 Degrees Below Zero

Upon investigation, troopers concluded that a woman had "deserted a 5-year-old and a 18-month-old in her home with no adult supervision"

Published 13 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    5-Year-Old in Alaska Carried Toddler Half a Mile in Temperature 31 Degrees Below Zero
    Archive Photos/Getty Images
    A view of the Chugach Mountain Range from Anchorage, Alaska, circa 1965.

    A 5-year-old child left alone with a toddler sibling in Alaska became afraid when the power went out and carried the 18-month-old half a mile to a neighbor's house in temperature 31 degrees below zero, state troopers said Friday.

    Alaska state troopers received a request for a welfare check on the two children in the village of Venetie on Tuesday after they arrived at the neighbor's house, NBC News reports. Troopers chartered an airplane to reach the small village of 175 people, about 155 miles north of Fairbanks, to investigate the allegations.

    Upon investigation, troopers concluded that a woman had "deserted a 5-year-old and a 18-month-old in her home with no adult supervision."

    Troopers later arrested Julie Peter, 37, for allegedly endangering the welfare of a minor. Online records showed on Saturday that Peter is "out of custody" after a court ordered her release. Ken Marsh, a spokesman for the Alaska state troopers, told NBC News that "Peters’ relationship to the children and status of children’s injuries aren’t currently being released because the victims are minors."

    Top News: House to Draft Articles of Impeachment, More

    [NATL] Top News Photos: House to Draft Articles of Impeachment, Rockefeller Tree Lighting, More
    Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
    Get More at NBC News

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices