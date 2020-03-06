earthquake

5.5 Magnitude Earthquake Felt in San Diego County

People felt the shaking as far north as Orange County

By Brenda Gregorio-Nieto

A 5.5 magnitude earthquake that struck Baja California, Mexico was felt across San Diego County Friday night.

The earthquake was reported as a 5.5 magnitude near Alberto Oviedo Mota, near Mexicali, Mexico. But the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) revised it and later changed the location near Coahuila, B.C. approximately 166.9 miles southeast of San Diego, according to USGS.

Multiple people across Twitter and Facebook quickly reacted to the shaking.

Many on NBC 7's Gaby Rodriguez twitter said they felt the shaking in Del Mar, Chula Vista and even Arizona. Some even felt the shaking as far north as Orange County.

The National Earthquake Conference was held this week unveiling an updated San Diego Earthquake Scenario.

The Earthquake Engineering Research Institute looked at the impact a magnitude 6.9 earthquake along the Rose Canyon Fault would have on the region.

The study found a quake of that magnitude would cause widespread damage.

"We have about 120,000 buildings through our estimates that could be damaged after a future earthquake on the Rose Canyon Fault," Tremayne said. "We’ve also found that there’s about $38 billion estimated of financial loss that could occur in our community."

San Diego's building codes were updated in the 1990s, so newer construction had to be built to higher standards.

More than 120,000 buildings in San Diego County would be destroyed if a devastating earthquake were to strike, according to a new study.

