NJ Girl, 4, Saves Mother’s Life With 911 Call and Comforts Younger Siblings

A young New Jersey girl's quick-thinking and work with first responders may have saved her mother's life, police said.

Just before 8 a.m. on December 6, dispatchers with the Franklin Township Police Department said they received a call from a house on Bartle Road in the Somerset section of the town, with a soft voice on the other end telling them her mom had fallen down and needed help.

The dispatchers, Julie Kozo and Olivia Klein, learned the call was coming from 4-year-old Isla Glaser, who picked up the phone when her mother collapsed, police said. Glaser provided all the information Klein and Kozo needed to send help as fast as possible.

Once they arrived, first responders found the door was locked. They were able to talk with little Isla through the door, telling her to get a chair so she could reach the lock and let them in, Franklin police said. The girl dragged a chair over to the door and was soon able to get the responders inside, where they found her mother, Haley Glaser, unconscious on the floor.

As if Isla's heroics for her mother weren't enough, she was also able to take care of her three younger siblings — a 2-year-old and twin 1-year-olds — while the first responders provided care to the mother. Isla gave her siblings breakfast and assured them at "mommy was going to be okay," police said.

Haley Glaser was rushed to the hospital where she was treated for four days after the initial call before being released, and is now recovering at home. Police said that if it was not for Isla's swift response, her mother might not have fared so well.