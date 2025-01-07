San Diego State University frat members charged after pledge is set on fire at party, officials say

Four San Diego State University fraternity members pleaded not guilty Monday to criminal charges stemming from a skit that allegedly involved intentionally setting one of the defendants on fire, causing him to suffer third-degree burns.

The defendants, who were active members of the Phi Kappa Psi fraternity, allegedly hosted a party at their fraternity house on Feb. 17 of last year, during which they planned to have one of the fraternity pledges set another on fire.

The stunt caused burns to about 16% of the pledge's body, mostly on his legs, according to the San Diego County District Attorney's Office.

All four defendants -- Caden Cooper, 22; Lucas Cowling, 20; Christopher Serrano, 20; and Lars Larsen, 19 -- were arraigned Monday on charges that include recklessly causing a fire with great bodily injury, conspiracy to commit an act injurious to the public, and violating the social host ordinance.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

If convicted of all charges, the defendants face sentences ranging from probation to seven years and two months in state prison.

Prosecutors identified Cooper as the fraternity's president, Cowling as a member of the pledge board, and Serrano and Larsen as pledges. The alleged skit at the heart of the case involved Serrano setting Larsen on fire, authorities said.

According to prosecutors, Larsen, Cooper, and Cowling allegedly lied to police, deleted evidence on social media, and instructed other fraternity members to do the same.

The fraternity was also on probation by the university at the time the party was thrown, but it was unclear why.

Following Monday's arraignment, all four defendants remain out of custody on their own recognizance, but must abide by release conditions that include no participation in fraternity parties or fraternity recruitment events.