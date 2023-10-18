4 men accused of stealing trailer holding $400,000 worth of beef that was found in Miami-Dade

Four men are facing charges after allegedly stealing a truck containing $400,000 worth of beef that was found in Miami-Dade.

The incident happened back on Sept. 12 when a container and a 53-foot trailer containing $400,000 worth of beef were stolen and reported to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

The container had a GPS in it that placed it at a farm on Southwest 172nd Street in Miami-Dade.

When Miami-Dade Police responded to the scene, officers found the stolen container which was attached to a tractor and backed up against the 53-foot trailer.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Officers found multiple suspects exiting the stolen container and when the suspects noticed the detectives, they fled the scene, an arrest report said.

The report said investigators identified Jorge Lyen Blanco Diaz, 38, as being among the suspects that fled on foot. Surveillance video also identified him as one of the men who ran away from police, the report said.

Jorge Lyen Blanco Diaz

Lazaro Izquierdo, 39, was also taken in to custody, but the other two men involved, 38-year-old Leandro Respo and 25-year-old Christian Garcia remain at large, the report said.

Lazaro Izquierdo

Just over a month after the alleged meat theft, on Monday, Blanco Diaz was arrested following a high speed chase with police, according to an arrest report.

According to the report, he was traveling east on State Road 836 at 92 mph when police pursued the black pickup truck he was driving.

When the officer attempted to stop him, he zig-zagged through traffic, changed lanes, and cut off other vehicles to evade arrest, the report said.

When Blanco Diaz finally reached a dead end, he got into a confrontation with an officer where he struck the officer and caused an abrasion on the officer's neck, the report said.

Police then tased him until he was put on the ground and put in handcuffs.

Record checks revealed Blanco Diaz was driving with a revoked driver's license and had an active bench warrant, the report said.

For the meat theft, Blanco Diaz and Izquierdo are facing charges of grand theft of cargo greater than $50,000, resisting an officer without violence to his person and a hold for magistrate.

In the case of his arrest, Blanco Diaz is facing charges of battery against a police officer, resisting an officer with violence, fleeing or eluding police with lights and sirens and habitual driving with a suspended license.