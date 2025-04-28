At least four people have died and multiple others have been injured after a vehicle crashed through a downstate Illinois day care center.

According to Illinois State Police, a vehicle crashed into the YNOT Outdoors Summer and After School Camp in Chatham, about 12 miles south of the state capital.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

State police reported that the victims who died are all between the ages of 4 and 18.

Three individuals were struck outside the building, according to authorities. The vehicle then crashed through the east wall of the structure, hitting multiple other victims inside, before crashing through the western wall.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

No information has been released on the identity of the victims, and there has been no word on exactly how many individuals were hit by the vehicle.

Authorities say multiple victims were transported to area hospitals, and another was airlifted from the scene with severe injuries.

The driver of the vehicle was uninjured, and was taken to an area hospital for observation.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker says his office is closely monitoring developments, and asked for prayers for the victims.

“I am horrified and deeply saddened by the deaths of children and numerous injuries in Chatham this afternoon. Our community lost a group of bright and innocent young people with their whole lives ahead of them," he said in a statement. "Parents said goodbye to their kids this morning not knowing it would be the last time. My heart is heavy for these families and the unimaginable grief they’re experiencing – something that no parent should ever have to endure. MK and I extend our prayers and deepest condolences to everyone impacted by this unspeakable tragedy."

Springfield firefighters are assisting Chatham with what it called an “active incident response.” They said they had “limited information.”