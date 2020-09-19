Magnitude 4.5 Earthquake Rattles Southern California

Residents across Southern California were checking their homes and apartments Saturday morning for any damage caused by a magnitude 4.6 earthquake that struck two miles south of Rosemead and was felt across a large portion of the region, including Orange County.

The quake struck at 11:38 p.m. Friday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It was in almost the same location as the magnitude 5.9 Whittier Narrows earthquake in 1987, famed seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones said.

A pair of aftershocks, magnitudes 2.1 and 1.6, struck within 10 minutes of the quake, Jones said.

She said there is only about a 5% chance of a stronger quake in the immediate future.

Los Angeles Fire Department Chief Ralph Terrazas tweeted that the department "is in Earthquake Mode, with all 106 Neighborhood Fire Stations checking their areas for damage."

There were no immediate reports of serious injury or damage to homes or buildings, the LAFD said.

The department called on residents to be prepared for aftershocks.

"If inside when shaking starts: DROP, COVER, HOLD ON," the department said in a statement. "Protect your head (and) neck while taking cover under sturdy furniture or near a sturdy interior wall, away from windows and doorways until the shaking stops."

There were no reports of damage at Los Angeles International Airport, but crews are thoroughly checking the airfield and terminal, officials at Los Angeles World Airports said.

A news photographer near the Golden State (5) and Garden Grove (22) freeways in Santa Ana said the shaking there was "significant."

The Los Angeles Police Department asked residents to only call 911 for emergencies.