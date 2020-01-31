36 Immigrants Found Concealed in Dump Truck in Texas: Police

A disabled dump truck towed by Texas authorities to an impound yard was later found to contain 36 immigrants believed to be in the U.S. illegally, the Laredo Police Department said Friday.

Police said the immigrants, who were unharmed, were hidden in a compartment obscured by a layer of sand, dirt and gravel for a few hours before they were discovered Thursday, NBC News reported.

Police said they searched the truck after receiving an anonymous tip.

