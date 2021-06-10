NJ Toddler Dies After Fall From Window, Getting Mauled by Family Dogs

What to Know A 3-year-old boy in New Jersey died after falling out a window of his home and landing in his backyard, where he was mauled by the family's dogs, authorities say

Elizabeth police responded to a home on South 5 th Street shortly after 5:25 p.m. Wednesday and found the 3-year-old victim with serious injuries; the boy was pronounced dad at a hospital an hour later

Street shortly after 5:25 p.m. Wednesday and found the 3-year-old victim with serious injuries; the boy was pronounced dad at a hospital an hour later An investigation revealed that the dogs, which belonged to the child's family, were in the fenced yard at the time of the incident

A 3-year-old boy in New Jersey died after falling out a window of his home and landing in his backyard, where he was mauled by the family's dogs, authorities say.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Members of the Elizabeth Police Department responded to a home on South 5th Street shortly after 5:25 p.m. Wednesday and found the toddler with serious injuries, acting Union County Prosecutor Lyndsay V. Ruotolo and Elizabeth Police Chief Giacomo Sacca and Police Director Earl Graves jointly announced Thursday.

The child was taken to Trinitas Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead shortly after 6:30 p.m.

An investigation revealed that the dogs, which belonged to the child's family, were in the fenced yard at the time of the incident.

Representatives of a local animal control organization responded to the scene and secured the dogs, which were transported to another location.

No criminal charges in connection to this incident have been filed at this time.

Authorities urge anyone with additional information to contact Prosecutor’s Office Detective Richard Acosta at 908-347-0404 or Detective Michael Tambini at 908-472-4301.