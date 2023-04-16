3 Fighting for Life After Deadly Newark Quadruple Shooting

A sprawling crime scene took over a Newark neighborhood Saturday night where four people were gunned down near a liquor store, officials said.

Corey Beasley, 43, of Newark, did not survive the night. The other three people injured in the gun violence were said to be in critical condition as of late Saturday.

Officers responded to reports of gunfire around 7:30 p.m. near Chancellor Avenue and Leslie Street. That's where police found the four wounded people.

Several city blocks were closed down most of the night as officials from the police department and Essex County Prosecutor's Office, which is leading the investigation, worked the scene.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Few details are known about the victims and what led up to the evening shooting. No names or ages for any of the victims has been released.

Much of the attention from investigators Saturday night was focused on the area near a liquor store and bodega on Leslie Street.

No arrests have been made, and officials have not released any description of a possible suspect.