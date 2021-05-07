Coroner: 3 Killed After Apparently Igniting Black Powder

The three died from injuries they received in the explosion, LaSalle County Coroner Rich Ploch said. Autopsies were planned.

NBC 5 News

Three people died after apparently igniting a “black powder substance” and causing an explosion near a state park in northern Illinois, a coroner said.

First responders were called to an area along the Illinois River west of a Starved Rock State Park boat ramp where they they discovered three dead males around 7:20 p.m. Thursday, authorities said. Black powder was the original gunpowder and can be used to make fireworks.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

“With assistance from the (Illinois) State Police, the Kane County Bomb Squad Unit & the FBI, it was determined that the individuals appeared to have ignited a type of black powder substance along an area near the riverbank,” LaSalle County Coroner Rich Ploch said.

U.S. & World

Stories that affect your life across the U.S. and around the world.

Congress 1 hour ago

Biden Administration Allocates $21.6B in Rental Assistance

15 mins ago

Justice Dept. Rule Would Aim to Crack Down on ‘Ghost Guns'

The three died from injuries they received in the explosion, Ploch said. Autopsies were planned.

The victims' names have not been released.

The explosion occurred about 75 miles (120 kilometers) southwest of Chicago.

Copyright AP - Associated Press
Local Coronavirus Pandemic The Biden Administration U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us