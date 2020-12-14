Pennsylvania

3 Dead, 4 Injured in Horse and Buggy Crash With Dump Truck

The crash happened about 6 miles south of Quarryville, in Lancaster County, shortly before 8 a.m.

An open buggy in Amish Country, Lancaster, Pennsylvania
A crash between a horse and buggy and a trash truck killed three juveniles and injured four others Monday morning, state police said.

The crash happened in Little Britain Township, about 6 miles (about 10 kilometers) south of Quarryville, in Lancaster County, shortly before 8 a.m., according to state police Trooper Kelly Osborne.

The buggy driver failed to stop at a stop sign and went into an intersection, where the truck hit the buggy on the passenger side, police said. The four injured occupants were taken to a hospital. The truck driver, who was not injured, remained at the scene and spoke with police, troopers said.

All seven occupants of the buggy were minors, police said.

Buggies are common in Lancaster County, which hosts a large settlement of Amish, and numerous fatal crashes have been reported over the years. In August, a crash involving a pickup truck and a horse and buggy claimed the life of an Amish teenager and seriously injured three other people.

State police initially said four people were killed, but later said the “initial release of information regarding the number of fatalities was incorrect.”

The crash remained under investigation by state police and the district attorney's office.

