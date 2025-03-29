3 Americans in Belize died from carbon monoxide in hotel room, officials say

Three American women who were discovered dead in a Belize resort hotel room last month died from carbon monoxide poisoning, their families said.

A joint statement this week from their families cites the U.S. Embassy in Belize and says the women died from "acute carbon monoxide poisoning, likely caused by a faulty instant water heater."

Wafae El Arar, 26; Imane Mallah, 24; and Kaoutar Naqqad, 23, were found dead in their San Pedro hotel room Feb. 22, officials said.

Mayor Patrick M. Keefe Jr. of Revere, Massachusetts, has described the women as "daughters, friends and contributors to our city."

On Thursday, Belize National Forensic Science Service's executive director told local news stations the women had lethal levels of carboxyhemoglobin — greater than 50% — which forms in red blood cells tainted by carbon monoxide before shoving vital oxygen aside.

Forensics chief Gian Cho said the three had no illicit drugs in their systems.

Belize Police Commissioner Chester Williams said last month that vomit, alcohol and "gummies" were observed in the hotel room. Marijuana gummies are popular in states where cannabis is legal; fatal overdoses are rare.

Belize Fire Chief Colin Gillet told PlusTV last month carbon monoxide poisoning was ruled out. A second round of testing was ordered, however, and the hotel was temporarily closed, Williams has said.

Representatives of the hotel did not immediately respond to a request for comment late Friday.

The families were concerned about the integrity of the investigation, and the Massachusetts chief medical examiner’s office agreed to determine cause and manner of death, still pending.

In their statement Thursday, the families said, "Survivors such as our families deserve their best, honest work. We received it today but needed it throughout this investigative process."

