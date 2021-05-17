New Brunswick

3-Alarm Fire Breaks Out at New Jersey Recycling Plant

A large fire broke out at a paper recycling center in New Jersey Monday afternoon sending plumes of black smoke into the air.

The fire, which broke out just before 5 p.m., prompted a 3-alarm response from nearby fire departments to the Colgate Paper Stock Recyclable Processing Facility in New Brunswick.

It's not yet clear what triggered the blaze, sending firefighters rushing to the recycling facility on Industrial Drive before 5 p.m.

Piles of paper sitting in the facility's backlot were seen engulfed in flames.

One firefighter was briefly hospitalized with minor burns, and was released later Monday night officials said. The fire was said to be contained and under control before 8 p.m.

