FEMA

25 FEMA Workers Test Positive for Coronavirus

People are "dropping like flies"

File photo
AP Photo/Charles Krupa

More than two dozen Federal Emergency Management Agency employees, including at least one who worked in the agency's main response center, have tested positive for the coronavirus, sources told NBC News on Tuesday.

People are "dropping like flies" — in terms of being temporarily sidelined by COVI-19, the disease associated with the coronavirus — said a person familiar with the response effort who spoke on the condition of anonymity with authorization to speak on the record.

For the full story, go to NBC News.

This article tagged under:

FEMAcoronavirus pandemic
Coronavirus Pandemic Local U.S. & World Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Community Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV See It, Share It
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us