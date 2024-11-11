24 more monkeys found after 43 escape from South Carolina research facility

An additional 24 monkeys believed to be among 43 that escaped a South Carolina research facility last week have been recovered, and eyes are on a "sizable group" nearby, police said Sunday, NBC News reported.

Sunday's capture comes a day after the recovery of one of the Rhesus macaques that escaped the Alpha Genesis Primate Research Center in the town of Yemassee, South Carolina.

Veterinarians have examined the 25 and concluded they were unharmed, the Yemassee Police Department said in its latest statement.

"Initial reports from the veterinary team indicate that all recovered animals are in good health," the department said.

At least some of the rest of the 18 escapees were believed to be along a fence line around the facility, police said. The primates in that group have "bedded down in the trees for the night," police said.

Police cited Alpha Genesis CEO Greg Westergaard for confirming recovery of the 24 on Sunday.

"The Alpha Genesis team is continuing its efforts and will continue until all animals are safely recovered," police said.

Authorities urged residents near the facility to keep windows and doors secured while the search for the remaining primates remained active.

Police also asked the public to avoid using drones in the area and to stay away from the area. Anyone who spots an escaped monkey should call 911, it said.

"We thank the public for their cooperation," police said.

The lab's own team was continuing an effort to recover the remaining primates, police said, and will do so until they are captured.

On Friday, Westergaard blamed "human error" for the nighttime escape Wednesday, saying a caretaker failed to lock two of a new enclosure's doors during feeding and cleaning.

Police said they were using thermal imaging in an attempt to locate the primates.

Alpha Genesis provides “nonhuman primate products and bio-research services,” according to its website. It has used macaque monkey to aid research into brain disease disorder treatments under a contract with a pharmaceutical, Westergaard has said.

Police have described the escapees as very young females weighing just 6 to 7 pounds who had not yet been used in research.

Yemassee is about 60 miles west of Charleston.

Tangni Noriega contributed.

