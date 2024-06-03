California

Over 200 pounds of methamphetamine found by Airbnb cleaning crews in California

Investigators believe the suspects used a U-Haul van to transport the narcotics from the house.

By Helen Jeong

Alhambra Police Department

Cleaning crews at Airbnbs and hotels often find items that guests accidentally leave behind.

But a group that was supposed to clean a house in Alhambra, California was in for a surprise.

When they saw guests, who stayed at a house in the 1400 block of Ethel Avenue last month, left behind multiple boxes, they called police.

After investigators with the Alhambra Police Department responded to the call, they learned those boxes contained about 235 pounds of methamphetamine.

As authorities checked footage from the RING camera at the property, they saw people engaging in suspicious activities.

“The suspects were caught on RING camera footage using a U-Haul van to transport the narcotics,” Alhambra Police said in a social media post.

While officers were at the house, the same vehicle caught on camera somehow returned to the location and tried to get away by making a U-turn.

But officers caught up with the two suspects in the car and arrested them for transporting narcotics, the police department said. 

In response to the incident, Airbnb said it has removed a booking guest from the platform, adding it's working closely with the Alhambra Police Department with the investigation. 

California
