200-year-old condom decorated with erotic art goes on display in Amsterdam museum

It is part of an exhibition at the Rijksmuseum called “Safe Sex?” about 19th century sex work that opened on Tuesday.

By Molly Quell | The Associated Press

This image made available by the Rijksmueum shows a condom with print, circa 1830, displayed at Amsterdam’s Rijksmuseum.
Kelly Schenk/Rijksmuseum

The Netherlands' national museum has a new object on display that merges art with Amsterdam's infamous Red Light District: a nearly 200-year-old condom, emblazoned with erotic art.

The Rijksmuseum said in a statement that the playful prophylactic, believed to be made around 1830 from a sheep’s appendix, “depicts both the playful and the serious side of sexual health.”

The condom, possibly a souvenir from a brothel, is decorated with an erotic image of a nun and three clergymen.

The phrase “This is my choice” is written along the sheath in French. According to the museum, this is a reference to the Pierre-Auguste Renoir painting “The Judgment of Paris,” which depicts the Trojan prince Paris judging a beauty contest between three goddesses.

The condom is on display until the end of November.

Copyright The Associated Press

