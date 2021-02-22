New Jersey

2-Year-Old NJ Boy Killed by Man Backing Truck Out of Driveway: Cops

Police Siren Generic 123
NBC Bay Area/File

A man backing a pickup truck out of a driveway struck and killed a 2-year-old boy in New Jersey, authorities said.

Officials in Somerset County said the accident happened at a Franklin Township home at about 8:45 a.m. Saturday.

Authorities said live-saving measures were performed at the scene but the child was pronounced dead at a local trauma center. His name wasn't immediately released.

U.S. & World

Stories that affect your life across the U.S. and around the world.

FAA 2 hours ago

Boeing Calls for Global Grounding of 777s With Engine That Blew Apart

SPACEX 3 hours ago

Bone Cancer Survivor to Join Billionaire on All-Civilian SpaceX Flight

Township Police and the county prosecutor’s office are investigating.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

New Jersey
Local Coronavirus Pandemic The Biden Administration U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us