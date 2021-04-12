2-Year-Old Girl Wounded in ‘Targeted' New Jersey Shooting

A 2-year-old girl in New Jersey was shot in the hip Monday afternoon in what police have called a "targeted" shooting.
Police in Newark responded to the area near 14th Avenue and South 6th Street for reports of shots fired at 2 p.m. Witnesses said that more than half a dozen gunshots were heard. Officers learned the child had been taken to University Hospital and stay overnight; she was said to be in serious but stable condition, police said.
"Our detectives have determined that this was a targeted incident. Unfortunately, a child has become a victim," Newark Public Safety Director Brian O'Hara said. "Thankfully, it appears she will recover from her injuries and there is no danger to the community."
U.S. & World
Stories that affect your life across the U.S. and around the world.
Neighbors in the area said that it was the second shooting on the block in about a week. A Toyota minivan with a bullet hole in the back windshield was towed away from the block.
Officers had the surrounding street blocked off and were still investigating the scene several hours later.