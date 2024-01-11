2 teens in serious condition after being shot in broad daylight in Newark: Police

Two teenagers are in serious condition after being shot in Newark Thursday afternoon, police said.
The shooting took place a little after 3 p.m. at the intersection of South 11th Street and South Orange Avenue, Newark police said.
A 15-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl where taken to University Hospital and are listed in serious but stable condition, according to police.
An investigation is ongoing.
