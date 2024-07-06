New York

2 teen sisters die while swimming at New York's Coney Island Beach, police say

By AP/NBC Staff

Children play in the sand while others jog as a New York City Parks officer
AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File

Two teenagers died while swimming at New York's Coney Island Beach in Brooklyn, police said.

Police received an emergency call for a water rescue in the area of Stillwell Avenue and Boardwalk West at 8:10 p.m. Friday, the New York Police Department said in a statement.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Arriving officers were informed two females, aged 17 and 18, had gone into the water and disappared from view, police said.

Germany 19 hours ago

American teen missing in Germany after leaving cruise ship, police say

Law enforcement Jul 2

US Marshals find 200 critically missing children in nationwide operation

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Police from the department's aviation, harbor, scuba units conducted a search. Divers eventually removed both the young women from the water, police said.

The swimmers were transported to NYC Health and Hospitals/Coney Island where they were pronounced dead, according to police, who said the investigation continues.

Law enforcement sources confirmed to NBC New York that the teens were sisters. Their identities were not released.

AP/NBC

This article tagged under:

New York
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us