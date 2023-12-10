2 taxi passengers killed in NJ crash with car running red light: Officials

Two taxi passengers are dead following an early morning crash in New Jersey after one of the involved cars apparently ran a red light, officials said Sunday.

The taxi collided with another car shortly before 6 a.m. at East Grand and Spring streets in Elizabeth, city officials confirmed. The other car seemed to be "fleeing from an earlier incident when they ran the red light," a city spokesperson told News 4.

Two people inside the taxi did not survive their injuries sustained in the crash.

Elizabeth officials said three people were inside the second car involved in the crash. Two of those three passengers have been placed in police custody but a third had fled the area on foot.

The crash is still under investigation.