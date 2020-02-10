2 Officers Shot at Arkansas Walmart: Report

Two officers were shot and a suspect killed at a Walmart in eastern Arkansas, according to the local NBC affiliate.

The shooting was reported mid-morning Monday in Forrest City, about 85 miles east of Little Rock, a dispatcher with the Forrest City Police Department told The Associated Press.

Forrest City Police dispatcher Chastity Boyd told the AP that three people were shot inside the Walmart, but she didn't have information about the extent of their injuries.

KARK-TV reported that shots were fired after officers were called to the store over a person making threats. One of the two wounded officers was airlifted to a medical center, KARK reported.

Authorities are working to secure the scene.