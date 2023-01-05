Newark

2 Newark Officers Stabbed Responding to Domestic Violence Call, Police Say

Two Newark police officers were stabbed while responding to a domestic violence call inside a home, the city's public safety director confirmed.

The officers were heading to the 600 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard around 4:45 p.m. Thursday after calls of domestic violence, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said. After arriving at the scene, a man allegedly stabbed both officers.

The two officers were taken to University Hospital for treatment, said Fragé, and both are expected to survive.

The suspect was taken into custody without further incident. An investigation is ongoing.

