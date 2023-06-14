Colorado

2 dead and at least 1 child injured after vehicle goes down cliff in Colorado, officials say

There were two adults, both of whom died, and three children in the vehicle, officials said

By Phil Helsel | NBC News

Getty Images

Two adults are dead and at least one child was flown for medical treatment after a vehicle carrying five people rolled off a Colorado road Tuesday in mountainous terrain, officials said.

According to initial reports, the vehicle went about 200 to 300 feet down a cliff in Larimer County, Colorado State Patrol Master Trooper Gary Cutler said.

There were two adults, both of whom died, and three children in the vehicle, Cutler said. One of those children was flown by helicopter to a hospital, he said.

The rollover crash happened around 8:30 p.m. in the area of Pingree Park Road, the Larimer County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.

This article tagged under:

Colorado
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us