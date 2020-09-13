2 Dead, 6 Injured After Shooting at House Party Near Rutgers University

At least two people are dead and several more injured after shots were fired at a house party near the Rutgers University campus early Sunday morning.

New Brunswick Police responded to the house around 1:30 a.m. for reports of a shooting. Responding officers found eight people with varying gunshot wounds, the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office confirmed.

All of the victims were rushed to nearby hospitals, but prosecutors say two men later died at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.

Evidence markers identified dozens of shell casings left outside the house on Delafield Street. A motive behind the shooting remained unclear late Sunday morning and police did not have specific details of how many suspects were wanted in connection to the shooting.

"Information as to the description(s) of the perpetrator(s) is limited at this time and the investigation is active and ongoing," Chief Kenneth Cop said in a statement posted to Facebook.

Based on the investigation so far, the prosecutor's office says the events of the shooting are unaffiliated with Rutgers or its students.

The shooting is being investigated by the New Brunswick Police Department and Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office.