As the U.S. Capitol is seen in the background, a CCTV camera is mounted on a building roof Nov. 3, 2017, in Washington, DC.

The Justice Department has charged two Romanians for allegedly hacking into over 100 cameras used by Washington D.C. police for surveillance earlier this year as part of a ransomware scheme, NBC News reported.

The suspects Mihai Isvanca and Eveline Cismaru were arrested in Bucharest on Dec. 15 as they attempted to leave the country, the DOJ and European law enforcement officials said.

The Secret Service became aware that computers connected to surveillance cameras had been compromised on Jan. 12, only eight days before the inauguration of President Donald Trump, according to a complaint unsealed in federal court on Thursday.

The suspects “participated in an intrusion into and taking control of approximately 123 internet-connected computers used by the Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia to operate surveillance cameras in public, outdoor areas in the District of Columbia,” the complaint said.