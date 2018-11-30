3 Dead, 8 Injured in Crash After Calif. Border Patrol Chase

NBC 7's Gaby Rodriguez reports from the scene of the crash where the freeway has finally been reopened after nearly 7 hours. (Published Friday, Nov. 30, 2018)

Three people were killed and eight others were injured when a truck with passengers riding in the truck bed crashed while fleeing from San Diego Border Patrol agents.

Agents were chasing the truck on Interstate 8 near Crestwood Road in Boulevard at around 4:30 p.m. when the truck crashed and overturned.

Border Patrol says agents patrolling an unknown stretch of the U.S.-Mexico Border in East San Diego County noticed tire tracks headed north away from the divide, as well as a piece of a vehicle, and alerted other agents.

Another agent spotted the truck, which was missing a piece that matched the description of the piece agents found, and tried to pull it over.

The truck refused to stop and continued eastbound on I-8 before turning around the opposite direction. The CHP said the truck reached speeds above 100 mph.

BP agents deployed a spike strip which caused the driver to lose control and roll up an embankment, at which point the truck became airborne and multiple passengers were ejected.

Three people suffered major injuries and five others had minor injuries. The CHP believes only two people were in the cabin of the truck at the time of the crash and the rest were lying down in the uncovered truck bed.

Everyone except the driver was unrestrained, CHP said.

The driver, believed to be a U.S. citizen, was taken into custody and is being treated at the hospital, CHP said.

Of the three people killed, one was a man and one was a woman. Border Patrol did not confirm the gender of the third victim.

Cal Fire said that due to weather -- fog, wind and rain -- none of the patients could be airlifted to area hospitals.

A Sig Alert was issued for westbound I-8 and traffic was blocked at the site of the crash for several hours.

CHP is handling the investigation

No other information was available.

