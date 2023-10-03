Ohio

17-year-old Ohio homecoming queen candidate dies after collapsing on high school football field 

Breanne McKean suffered a medical emergency, school officials said

Breanne McKean
Mapleton Local Schools Facebook

A 17-year-old Ohio girl died after collapsing on a football field during homecoming festivities at her high school on Friday, according to the Mapleton Local School District.

Breanne McKean, a senior at Mapleton High School, collapsed on the field shortly after she was announced as a contender for homecoming queen, Superintendent Scott Smith said.

The school district said McKean suffered a medical emergency.

"Our hearts, thoughts and prayers go out to the McKean family, friends and the Mapleton community," the district said in a statement posted to Facebook.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Read the full story on NBC News.com here

This article tagged under:

Ohio
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us