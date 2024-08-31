Iraq

15 Islamic State group fighters dead, 6 U.S. soldiers injured in raid on terror group in Iraq

The injuries to U.S. soldiers included possible cases of traumatic brain injury and at least one external injury. The U.S. raid took place in Anbar.

By Courtney Kube and Phil Helsel | NBC News

The Pentagon
Getty Images

A U.S. military operation Thursday in Iraq killed at least 15 Islamic State militant group fighters, and several U.S. soldiers suffered injuries, three U.S. defense officials said, according to NBC News.

None of the injures to the half-dozen U.S. soldiers were described as life threatening. Several were possible traumatic brain injuries, and at least one soldier suffered external injuries, the defense officials said.

The operation took place Thursday in Anbar in western Iraq, the officials said. Some of the dead ISIS figures were in leadership.

U.S. Central Command said in a statement Friday night the partnered raid with Iraqi security forces took place in early Thursday.

The ISIS operatives were "armed with numerous weapons, grenades, and explosive 'suicide' belts," the command, abbreviated as CENTCOM, said.

"This operation targeted ISIS leaders to disrupt and degrade ISIS’ ability to plan, organize, and conduct attacks against Iraqi civilians, as well as U.S. citizens, allies, and partners throughout the region and beyond," it said.

There was no indication of any civilian casualties, CENTCOM said in the statement.

"Iraqi Security Forces continue to further exploit the locations raided," it said.

This article first appeared on NBCNews.com. Read more from NBC News here:

