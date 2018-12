RAW: Scene of a bus crash at Epcot in Orlando on Dec.11, 2018.

Fifteen people were hospitalized with minor injuries after two buses were involved in a crash at Epcot theme park in Orlando Tuesday morning.

One Disney bus rear-ended another around 10 a.m. in the park's parking lot, Florida Highway Patrol officials told WESH.

All injuries were minor and there was minimal damage to the buses, officials said.