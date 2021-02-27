Detroit

14-Year-Old Michigan Girl Charged in Grandmother's Killing

A 14-year-old girl has been charged with killing her grandmother in suburban Detroit, authorities said Saturday.

The girl's mental health and ability to understand the proceedings will be examined before additional court action occurs.

The 65-year-old victim was found stabbed Monday at her home in Canton. A granddaughter was arrested the same day about 20 miles (32 kilometers) away at a motel in Southgate.

The victim was a "nurse who was raising her granddaughter. Our prayers go out to her son and family,” Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said.

If the teen is convicted of murder, a judge would have the option of sentencing her as an adult or a juvenile or a combination of both, the prosecutor's office said.

