FBI Joins Search for 14-Year-Old Virginia Girl Believed Abducted From Her Home - NBC 10 Philadelphia
logo_philly_2x
National & International News
The day’s top national and international news

FBI Joins Search for 14-Year-Old Virginia Girl Believed Abducted From Her Home

Isabel Hicks was last seen by her sister in their shared bedroom. She is considered to be an "endangered missing juvenile"

Published 39 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    FBI Joins Search for 14-Year-Old Virginia Girl Believed Abducted From Her Home
    Louisa County Sheriff's Office
    Isabel Shae Hicks.

    The Federal Bureau of Investigation has joined in the search for a 14-year-old girl believed to have been abducted from her home in Virginia. 

    An Amber Alert was issued for Isabel Shae Hicks, who vanished at about 1 a.m. Monday from her residence in Bumpass, around 42 miles northwest of Richmond. The Louisa County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post on Friday that they believe she may have been abducted by 33-year-old Bruce William Lynch, also of Bumpass.

    A felony abduction warrant has been issued for Lynch and the pair may have left Virginia, the department said.

    Detective Chuck Love told NBC News that Isabel was last seen by her sister in their shared bedroom. When the sister woke up later in the morning and noticed Isabel was gone, she told her parents who then contacted the police.

    Get More at NBC News

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices