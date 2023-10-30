India

13 people killed and 25 injured after two trains collided in southern India

By Omer Farooq | Associated Press

Two passenger trains collided in southern India on Sunday, killing 13 people and inuring 25, officials said.

The crash happened in Andhra Pradesh state’s Vizianagaram district when an incoming train slammed into a stationary train, leading to derailment of at least three rail cars, senior railway officer Saurab Prasad said.

Prasad said a preliminary investigation found that human error caused the accident.

Train crashes are common in India and are often blamed on human error or outdated signaling equipment.

In June, more than 280 people were killed in one of the country’s deadliest rail crashes in decades when two passenger trains rammed into each other in eastern India.

More than 12 million people ride 14,000 trains across India every day, traveling on 64,000 kilometers (40,000 miles) of track.

