12 Hours of Day, Then Night: Autumn Equinox Explained

The Earth rotates on its axis once every 24 hours, but it also revolves around the sun once every 365 days. Because the Earth is tilted at 23.5°, we get four seasons.

When the Northern Hemisphere is tilted toward the sun, we call that the Summer Solstice or the first day of summer in the North and the first day of winter in the South.

One hundred and eighty days later, when the Southern Hemisphere is tilted toward the sun, we call that the winter solstice, or the first day of winter in the north and the first day of summer in the south.

The halfway points are the Autumnal & Vernal Equinoxes. Because the Earth is neither tilted toward nor away from the sun on these two days, we get direct sunlight over the Equator and approximately 12 hours of day and 12 hours of night.