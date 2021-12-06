recall alert

115 Tons of Pork Products Recalled for Possible Listeria Contamination

The Food Safety and Inspection Service announced a recall of more than 230,000 pounds of Alexander & Hornung pork products Sunday

By Melina Khan

Food Safety and Inspection Service

More than 230,000 pounds of fully cooked ham and pepperoni products from Alexander & Hornung are being recalled for possible listeria contamination, the Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Sunday.  

In addition to Alexander & Hornung’s brand-specific products, other affected products were sold under private labels including Wellshire, Butcher Boy, Garrett Valley Farms, Food Club, Niman Ranch, Open Nature, Big Y and Five Star.

The affected products were sold on various dates in retailers nationwide. They can be identified by the establishment number EST. M10125 inside the USDA mark of inspection. A list of recalled items can also be found on the FSIS website through product sell by/best by dates or product labels.

The FSIS is advising consumers who have purchased these products not to consume them, and to throw them out or return them to the place of purchase.

There have been no confirmed reports of illness or infection tied to the consumption of the products in this recall.

The agency said the possible contamination was discovered after a product sampling tested positive for listeria monocytogenes. 

Consumption of food contaminated with listeria can cause listeriosis. Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions. In rare cases, listeriosis can be fatal.

