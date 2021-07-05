Iowa

11-Year-Old Boy Dead in ‘Raging River' Accident at Iowa Theme Park

Six people were riding together on the 'Raging River' attraction at Adventureland Park on Saturday when their raft overturned

A child has died after a boat overturned during a theme park ride in Altoona, Iowa, over the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

Six people were riding together at the Adventureland Park's "Raging River" attraction on Saturday when their raft overturned, according to the theme park’s Facebook page. Four people were injured in the accident: one minor injury and three others were in critical condition, according to both the park and Altoona police.

An 11-year-old boy identified as Michael Jaramillo died from his injuries, the Altoona Police Department said Monday. Another minor remains in critical condition following the accident.

