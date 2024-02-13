Austin

1 person killed and 10 injured when vehicle crashes into emergency room in Austin, Texas

The car smashed into the ER at St. David’s North Austin Medical Center shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday

Getty Images

A car crashed into a Texas hospital’s emergency room on Tuesday, killing one person and injuring at least 10 others, authorities said.

The car smashed into the ER at St. David’s North Austin Medical Center shortly after 5:30 p.m., Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services said in a Facebook post.

According to our NBC affiliate KXAN, ATCEMS said three people, one adult and two children were taken to Dell Children’s Medical Center. One child had potentially serious injuries. Another adult and child are being treated for “non-life-threatening injuries.”

Another adult was taken to Round Rock Medical Center with potentially serious injuries.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

For more information visit KXAN.

This story is developing. Please check back and/or refresh for updated information.

This article tagged under:

Austin
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us