Minnesota? Wisconsin? New York? A surprising look back at Eagles training camp history

Over the last 73 years, the Eagles have held training camp at just six sites – Hershey from 1951 through 1967, Albright College in Reading from 1968 through 1972, Widener from 1973 through 1979, West Chester University from 1980 through 1995, Lehigh University from 1996 through 2012 and the NovaCare Complex since 2013.

It wasn’t always like that.

In the early days of the NFL, Eagles training camp moved around constantly. In the Eagles’ first 18 years – from 1933 through 1950 – they had camp at 11 sites – one of them three different times. They never stayed in the same place for more than three summers until they settled in Hershey 72 years ago, practicing on a field adjacent to Hershey Stadium.

Let’s take a look back at training camps from the early years of the Eagles franchise:

1933-1934, Atlantic City: The Eagles spent their first two summers practicing at Bader Field in Atlantic City. A non-bylined article in the Sept. 12, 1933, Inquirer described the team’s first training camp ever: “Thirty-eight members of Philadelphia’s new professional gridiron galaxy began feathering the nest for which they hope to win a National pro League pennant. Most of the thirty-eight arrived during the morning, and immediately after lunch hustled out to the field by Ludlow Wray, manager-coach, for a two-hour practice session which consisted mainly of posing for cameramen.”

1935, Chestnut Hill, Pennsylvania: Wray, the Eagles’ first head coach, was a Philly native and played baseball and football at Chestnut Hill Academy and Penn, where he was teammates with Bert Bell, the Eagles’ owner and future NFL commissioner. After two years in Atlantic City, Wray moved training camp to Chestnut Hill Academy, and the team practiced on the field off St. Martins Lane that’s now the location of Chestnut Hill Academy’s track. The Eagles even played a preseason game at Chestnut Hill Academy in the summer of 1935. The big story that summer was Swede Hanson’s contract holdout. Yes, even a century ago, there were contract holdouts. Here’s what the Inquirer’s Fred Byrod wrote: “President Bert Bell and Coach Lud Wray were not greatly concerned over the absence of Hanson, who ranked second only to Beattie Feathers as a ground-gainer in the National Pro loop last year. Although reported a hold-out and in San Francisco when last heard from, Hanson is expected in the Birds’ camp in a day or so.”

1936-1937, Temple University: After one year at Chestnut Hill, the Eagles moved to Temple for two summers, and the big story in August of 1937 was an exhibition game between the Eagles and the Eastern College All-Stars, coached by St. Joe’s coach Heinie Miller. We got some good old-fashioned trash talking from ol’ Heinie talking about the Eagles before the game according to Stan Baumgartner’s Inquirer story on Aug. 1, 1937: “They’re not so hot. We’re not going to have as much of a job on our hands as I thought we would. Bert has a bunch of fine-looking big boys – nice kids from the South. But I’m not so sure that they’ll like the rough going that our men from the coal regions will give them.” The All-Stars led 6-0 early in the third quarter, but the Eagles came back to win 14-6. Three years later, Miller became an Eagles assistant coach.

1938, West Chester State Teachers College: In 1938, the Eagles had the first of four training camp stints at West Chester. The big story that summer was roster turnover from the 1937 team: “Only 16 of the 32 young men whom Bell has commanded to report for the Eagles’ opening practice at West Chester State Teachers’ College wore the Bell spangles last year. The other 16 Bert gathered from wildly-separated parts of these United States during the off-season.”

1939, St.Joe’s College: From there it was off to St. Joe’s for one year. On Day 1 of practice, the big story in the Inquirer was Davis Cup tennis. But buried at the bottom of the main sports page was a story by Frank O’Gara about rookie quarterback Davey O’Brien – the 4th pick out of TCU - tearing it up at practice: "Confident of his timing, O’Brien opened up with a display of tossing that had onlookers marveling at the consistent accuracy of his pitching arm. No longer did he throw them at the burly target represented by an end or backfield mate. Instead, he ‘led’ the pigskin to his mates, heaving them with such precision that the receiver almost invariably reached the spot simultaneously with the ball.” O’Brien threw 11 touchdowns and 34 interceptions in two NFL seasons and was out of the league before his 24th birthday.

1940, West Chester State Teachers College: Back for another year at West Chester, here’s what O’Gara wrote as camp opened on Aug. 9: “Heavier, faster, stronger, more experienced and more confident than at any time in the team’s eight-year history, the Eagles at long last loom as a team that can play even so powerful an aggregation as the Bears on even terms.” The Eagles went 1-10.

1941-1942, Two Rivers (Wisconsin) High School: For the first time, the Eagles ventured outside the Philly-Jersey area for camp, practicing just a few miles southeast of Green Bay along the western banks of Lake Michigan. Inquirer columnist Cy Peterman was not a fan of the move: “It seems to us – and we know a little bit about the insides – that pro teams should train closer to home and invite the fans to come see them.”

1943, St. Joe’s College: The combined Eagles-Steelers team – not yet known as the Steagles – reported to Hawk Hill on Aug. 23, and Greasy Neale and Walt Kiesling were somehow not expecting such a big turnout. “Co-coaches Greasy Neale and Walt Kiesling, who had been figuring on a squad of 32 players – 33 is the National Football League limit – were surprised at the number of athletes poised for action. Not only did the size of the squad exceed expectations but there are still several players to be heard from.”

1944-1945, West Chester State Teachers College: A third trip to West Chester – the last one for nearly 40 years. According to Art Morrow’s story in the Aug. 6, 1944, Inquirer, 15 of the 42 players who reported to camp had served in World War II and were released on medical discharges. One, quarterback Steve Marko from Gratz High, was the Phillies’ batting practice pitcher. Marko didn’t make the Eagles but played in four games in 1944 for the winless Brooklyn Tigers.

1946-1948, Saranac (New York) High School: The Eagles made the trip north to the Adirondack Mountains and practiced at Saranac High School near Lake Placid for three summers. Today, the village of Saranac Lake has a series of plaques throughout downtown – a Walk of Fame - commemorating the town’s rich history. At 43 Broadway Street, you can see the plaque honoring the 1946 through 1948 Eagles. Nearby plaques honor Romanian composer Béla Bartók (who composed music in Saranac Lake), Hall of Fame pitcher Christy Mathewson (who spent his last years in Saranac Lake), Treasure Island novelist Robert Louis Stevenson (who spent winters in Saranac Lake), Nobel Prize winner Albert Einstein (summered at Saranac Lake) and actress Faye Dunaway (a waitress in Saranac Lake as a young girl).

1949-1950, University of Minnesota North Central Agricultural School, Grand Rapids, Minnesota: This was the last training camp the Eagles ever held outside Pennsylvania. Here’s how the July 13, 1949, Inquirer described the opening days of camp: “The vanguard of the championship Philadelphia Eagles football team will head tonight for Grand Rapids, Minn., and their new training camp. Twenty players will leave here at 9:30 P.M. from the North Philadelphia Station for independent conditioning prior to the arrival of Head Coach Greasy Neale and the start of official football training July 22. Russ Craft, Charley Donley and Joe Muha will board the train in Pittsburgh.”

