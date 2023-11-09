A retired minister in Georgia charged in the slaying of an 8-year-old girl whose remains were found in the Philadelphia suburbs almost a half-century ago will stand trial for murder.

David Zandstra was held for court on murder, criminal homicide and kidnapping charges related to the 1975 killing of Gretchen Harrington in Delaware County. The 83-year-old is being held without bail.

Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer announced Zandstra's arrest back in July.

"David Zandstra is a monster. He is every parent's worst nightmare," Stollsteimer said at the time. "He killed that poor girl."

Harrington disappeared on Aug. 15, 1975, while on a walk from her Marple Township home to a Bible school less than a mile away.

Harrington, usually accompanied by her sisters but alone that day because of a recent birth in her family, was offered a ride by Zandstra, who was also the father of one of her best friends, Stollsteimer alleged.

“So when he offered her a ride in his car, of course she got in the car,” he said.

Zandstra took her to a wooded location and eventually struck her in the head, and believing her to be dead tried to cover her body, authorities said. Returning to his church, he “tried to act like nothing had happened,” and when her father, pastor of the nearby Reformed Presbyterian Church, called seeking to find her, Zandstra was the one to call police, Stollsteimer alleged.

Stollsteimer said new information from an unnamed friend of the victim led state police to travel to Georgia and interview Zandstra, who authorities allege then confessed to the crime.

Trooper Eugene Tray said the defendant's demeanor was “relieved" as if it was “a weight off his shoulders.” Stollsteimer said.

In court Wednesday, Zandstra's attorney disputed that so-called confession, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

“This is an 83-year-old man that was subjected to a four-hour interview, and was manipulated, coerced, tricked, lied to, and they believe he admitted to something that I submit he didn’t do,” attorney Mark Much said.

“They tricked him into thinking he did something that he didn’t remember doing by telling him they had all this evidence against him that they didn’t have,” Much added.

Might DNA connect the 83-year-old to other cold cases?

In the days after his arrest, it was revealed that DNA from the defendant would be compared to material from open cases in Pennsylvania and elsewhere, authorities said. Zandstra lived in Texas and Georgia after leaving the commonwealth, they said.

DNA from the defendant will be compared to material from open cases in Pennsylvania and elsewhere, authorities said. Zandstra lived in Texas and Georgia after leaving the commonwealth, they said. The Christian Reformed Church lists him as having ministered in New Jersey, California and Texas before retiring in 2005. Authorities said they were concerned that there may have been more victims and urged anyone with information to contact investigators, reports NBC10's Brenna Weick.

