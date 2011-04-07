The Peanuts' gang comes to life in the musical of the most memorable cartoon, Charlie Brown. The Mainstage Center of Arts presents "You're a Good Man Charlie Brown" the Broadway musical. The musical brings the Charles Schultz's version of the play to center stage with all your favorite characters Snoopy, Linus, and Lucy.

The musical features popular songs like "You're a Good Man," "Charlie Brown”, "Suppertime", and Happiness".



The show will start April 29th to May 2nd at 7:30pm at the Dennis Flyer Theatre, Camden County College in Blackwood, NJ. Tickets are $13 seniors/students and $16-$21 for adults. Group rates are also available at all four performances. For tickets visit Main Stage or call 856-227-3091.



All proceeds will benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS which is one of the nation's well know non-profit organizations.This Broadway classic will be enjoyed by all families of all ages.