Philly Pride Weekend 2023: Here's Your Guide to Events Happening in the City

Every June, people across the globe come together for a celebration of LGBTQ+ life and culture.

While the full month is full of festivities everywhere, Philadelphia will be celebrating its annual Pride weekend from Friday, June 2 to Sunday, June 4.

We have compiled a list of some things to do if you're still looking for a place to celebrate.

Philly Pride March and Festival

The Philly Pride March is back!

Philly Pride 365 will be hosting this year's pride march and festival in Center City.

This year’s march will begin at Washington Square Park with speeches and music before weaving its way through the streets of Center City. The march will end where the Philly Pride Festival begins. The event is family friendly and open to everyone, no registration necessary.

When: Sunday, June 4 at 10:30 a.m.

Where: Washington Square Park, 604 S Washington Sq.

Pride Skate at City Hall

Dominique Lee of the Philly Drag Mafia and Dj Albie will be performing at this year's two-hour pride skate at Dilworth Plaza.

When: Saturday, June 3 at 6 p.m.

Where: Dilworth Plaza, Philadelphia City Hall

Philadelphia Orchestra’s Pride Concert

The Philadelphia Orchestra will be hosting a free pride concert featuring performances by John Jarboe of the Bearded Ladies Cabaret, Shannon Turner of Glitter & Garbage Cabaret and PJ Brown of PJ Brown & Her Resistance.

When: Saturday, June 3 at 7 p.m.

Where: Verizon Hall, Kimmel Center