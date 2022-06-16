June 19 marks Juneteenth, the annual commemoration of the ending of slavery in the U.S. in 1865.

Check out the events going on and the several places you can celebrate freedom and liberty on both the federal holiday, and the days surrounding it, in the Philadelphia region.

The History of Juneteenth

Juneteenth has its roots in the freeing of people who were previously enslaved in Galveston, Texas more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation. Although the Emancipation Proclamation freed people who were enslaved in the South in 1863, it could not be enforced in many places until after the end of the Civil War in 1865.

Juneteenth marks the day in 1865 when the Emancipation Proclamation was brought to enslaved people in Texas — more than two years after President Abraham Lincoln issued it. After Juneteenth became a federal holiday, more corporations got involved in promoting and celebrating it — though not all efforts have been well-received. Dartmouth history professor Matthew Delmont joins LX News to discuss celebrating the holiday respectfully.

On June 19, 1865, Union Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger and his troops arrived at Galveston with news that the war had ended and that the enslaved were now free. The following year on June 19, celebrations began in Galveston and the observance has grown nationwide since.

Wawa Welcome America at African American Museum in Philadelphia: Free Admission, Juneteenth Block Party

Juneteenth marks the first day of Wawa Welcome America, a 16-day festival of free events in Philly.

On the first day of the festival, you can enjoy free admission to the African American Museum in Philadelphia from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. All you need to do is register online here.

Wawa is partnering with AAMP to honor the history of the federal holiday by inviting everyone to experience African American heritage and culture in the Old City neighborhood. Individuals are encouraged and welcomed to explore the art galleries and historical exhibits on Sunday.

You don't need to enter the museum to celebrate the legacy of emancipation at the Juneteenth Block Party. AAMP has partnered with Wawa and Visit Philadelphia to host this family-friendly outdoor event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Festivalgoers will be able to check out live performances from international and local artists, a community marketplace featuring Black-owned businesses, vendors, community partners and food trucks, Wawa Welcome America says. You can also get moving with hands-on activities including art-making and line dancing.

To Set Them Free: An Abolitionism Walking Tour of Laurel Hill

From 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at the Laurel Hill Cemetery, you can join in on To Set Them Free: An Abolitionism Walking Tour to recognize those who fought to end slavery by hearing and telling their tales of the struggles and courage.

Visitors are asked to RSVP to this free event to reserve a spot. You may do so here.

Laurel Hill's Juneteenth programming for 2022 also includes a free screening of Glory (1989) and a presentation on United States Colored Troops in the American Civil War on June 21.

Illuminated Fountain Performances at Longwood Gardens

Take a trip to Kennett Square, Pennsylvania on Friday, June 17, or Saturday, June 18, to catch the Illuminated Fountain Performance at Longwood Gardens titled "Freedom," in honor of Juneteenth.

The full playlist of music for the show contains songs from Marvin Gaye, Curtis Mayfield, Aretha Franklin, Beyoncé and Kendrick Lamar.

The show will pay tribute to the end of slavery in the United States, and honors and recognizes the themes of freedom, hope, and strength, Longwood Gardens says.

Germantown's 16th Annual Philadelphia Juneteenth Festival

From noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 18, the Johnson House Historic Site is hosting the Philadelphia Juneteenth Festival in Germantown.

Head to the 6300 block of Germantown Avenue to celebrate and commemorate the 157th Anniversary of Juneteenth, where there will be educational activities, historic reenactments and food trucks to enjoy.

Visitors can learn about the people who labored for the freedom of others, as well as gain an appreciation for the courageous decisions and actions made by those who were enslaved to embark on a journey to freedom at the Johnson House.

Annual Philadelphia Juneteenth Parade, Festival & Children's Village

In West Philadelphia between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. Sunday, come out to the Philadelphia Juneteenth Parade and Festival.

There will be the official Juneteenth parade to watch, the Juneteenth Street Festival and Marketplace at Malcolm X Park and a children’s village that will have activities for the kids and young ones to enjoy.

The parade, in which the grand marshal is Dreamgirls and Abbott Elementary star Sheryl Lee Ralph, will start at 11 a.m. down 52nd Street and end at Malcolm X Park where you can find both the marketplace and festival.

The festival features art exhibits, a performance stage and food vendors. The marketplace features local Black- and Brown-owned businesses and over 200 vendors selling clothes, artwork, and other items to check out.

For the kids, they can explore the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia's Children's Village, where they will find games, face-painting and arts and crafts outside of the Global Leadership Academy at South 52nd Street and Pine Street.

Black Music City: Juneteenth Celebration

On Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., check out Black Music City: Juneteenth Celebration, a celebratory gathering honoring Philadelphia's rich Black music history by inspiring today's creatives.

This is Black Music City's second year fund and increase recognition for Philadelphia area Black creatives and their new works.

Come out to World Cafe Live Philadelphia for the unveiling of 46 artists' projects at an event full of music, art and culture.