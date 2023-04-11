Young Woman Shot and Killed in Philadelphia

An investigation is underway after a young woman was shot to death in Philadelphia Tuesday afternoon.

The 22-year-old woman was on 10th Street and Germantown Avenue at 3:24 p.m. when shots were fired. The woman was shot twice in the back of the head, once in the neck, once in the back and once in the chest. She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead at 3:40 p.m.

No weapons have been recovered and no arrests have been made. Police have not yet revealed the woman’s identity or information on any suspects.

As of Monday night, there were 116 homicides so far this year in Philadelphia, down ten percent from the same time last year.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.