Young Philly sports fan named Philadelphia's LEGO Mini Master Model Builder

Pennsylvania's very own Nicky Papa was named Philadelphia's 2025 Mini Master Model Builder back in the beginning of April 2025. The 10-year-old boy's amazing LEGO build is currently on display for guests now through June 30 at the LEGOLAND Discovery Center Philadelphia. In addition to his newest title, his design will be competing for the first-ever title of Global Mini Master.

Nicky's sports theme build took him about 10 hours to complete and showcases his love for Philly sports, as his creation pays homage to the Phillies and Eagles.

After its display at the LEGOLAND Discovery Center Philadelphia, the build will be shown at the 'Home of the Brick' LEGO House in Billund, Denmark, from late September until the end of 2025. Nicky's creation will be judged against several other builds across the globe from 27 LEGOLAND Discovery Centers and LEGO Discovery Centers, operated by Merlin Entertainments. The winner will be announced late September.

Along with this display, LEGO 'Summer of Play' at the LEGOLAND Discovery Center Philadelphia opened on Thursday, June 5, 2025, and will continue through Aug. 3, 2025. It features a variety of new activities for kids to discover and showcase their creativity.

Families and kids of all ages are able to enjoy workshops, learn new LEGO builds, complete a MINILAND search and design a city with the Master Model Builder. Music, dancing, and imagination can shine through at the Discovery Center this summer.

Tickets for this event are available now at the LEGOLAND Discovery Center Philadelphia.