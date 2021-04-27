Young Man Killed, 6 Others Hurt in 6 Separate Shootings During 2-Hour Span in Philly

A young man was killed while six others, including a teen boy, were hurt during six separate shootings in a less than two-hour span in Philadelphia Tuesday night as gun violence continues to devastate the city.

The first shooting occurred at 8:36 p.m. in North Philadelphia. A 36-year-old man was on the 1000 block of West Huntingdon Street when he was shot eight times in the stomach. He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he is currently in critical condition.

The second shooting occurred at 9:08 p.m. A 52-year-old man was inside a laundromat on the 5800 block of Market Street when a gunman opened fire. The man was shot once in the head and twice in the left leg. He was taken to Presbyterian Hospital by police and is currently in critical condition.

The third shooting occurred at 9:18 p.m. A young man in his late teens to early 20’s was on the 6200 block of Ogontz Avenue when a gunman opened fire. The man was shot once in the face, once in the right shoulder and once in the left arm. He was taken by police to Einstein Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The fourth shooting occurred three minutes later on the 5700 block of Thomas Avenue. A 35-year-old woman was shot once in the buttocks and once in the left calf while a 26-year-old man was shot once in the left foot. Both victims were taken to the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania where they are both in stable condition.

At 10:03 p.m., a 26-year-old man was on the 6300 block of Frankford Avenue when a gunman opened fire. The man was shot four times in the left arm, twice in the chest and twice in the right hand. He was taken by police to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital where he is in stable condition.

Finally, a 16-year-old boy was on 17th Street and Chew Avenue at 10:15 p.m. when a gunman opened fire. The teen was shot once in the left shoulder and taken to Einstein Hospital where he is currently in stable condition.

No arrests have been made in any of the shootings. No weapons were recovered in any of the incidents except for the Ogontz Avenue homicide. Police have not released descriptions of any suspects in the shootings.

As of Monday night, there have been 161 homicides in Philadelphia, up 34% from the same time last year which ended up being one of the deadliest years in the city’s history.

Earlier this month, federal officials announced an “all-hands-on-deck” approach that would add resources to prosecute local gun crimes. Former Mayor Ed Rendell even floated the idea of bringing back retired police officers.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.