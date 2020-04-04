Young Man Fighting for His Life After Shooting in Philly

A young man is fighting for his life after he was shot three times in Philadelphia Saturday morning.

The 21-year-old man was on the 1600 block of Wakeling Street at 9:52 a.m. when an unidentified gunman opened fire. The man was shot once in the neck and twice in the shoulder. He was taken to Temple University Hospital in critical condition.

No arrests have been made and police have not released a description of any suspects.

The shooting occurred less than a week after Mayor Kenney called on residents and prosecutors to crack down on gun violence in Philadelphia in order to protect first responders amid the coronavirus pandemic.

