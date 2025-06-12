Young man killed in West Philly shooting, police say

Law enforcement officials in Philadelphia are investigating after a young man died after being shot in West Philly early Thursday.

According to police, officers responded at about 1:26 a.m. after a report of a shooting near 41st Street and Lancaster Avenue on Thursday morning to find a man who had been shot in the chest and side.

This man, who an official at the scene told NBC10 may be a juvenile, was taken to a nearby hospital where he died, police said in a morning update.

He was pronounced at about 2:36 a.m., officials said.

Three casings were found at the scene, police told NBC10.

No arrests have yet been made and officials haven't detailed a motive in this incident. But, an investigation, police said, is ongoing.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.