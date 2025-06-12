West Philadelphia

Young man killed in West Philly shooting, police say

Police are investigating after a man was shot in the chest and side in an incident that happened near the intersection of 41st Street and Lancaster Ave. in West Philadelphia early Thursday.

By Hayden Mitman

NBC Universal, Inc.

Law enforcement officials in Philadelphia are investigating after a young man died after being shot in West Philly early Thursday.

According to police, officers responded at about 1:26 a.m. after a report of a shooting near 41st Street and Lancaster Avenue on Thursday morning to find a man who had been shot in the chest and side.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

This man, who an official at the scene told NBC10 may be a juvenile, was taken to a nearby hospital where he died, police said in a morning update.

He was pronounced at about 2:36 a.m., officials said.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Three casings were found at the scene, police told NBC10.

No arrests have yet been made and officials haven't detailed a motive in this incident. But, an investigation, police said, is ongoing.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Delaware Jun 10

Mom charged with murdering 3-year-old daughter, lying about her abduction

SEPTA 2 hours ago

Broad Street Line delayed after man falls from train at Fern Rock Transit Center

This article tagged under:

West Philadelphia
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us