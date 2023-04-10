Young Girl and Woman Stabbed Inside Philadelphia Home

A young girl and a woman are both fighting for their lives after they were stabbed inside a Philadelphia home Monday night.

The double stabbing occurred inside the first floor living room of a home along the 1800 block of North 20th Street at 7:34 p.m., police said.

A 5-year-old girl and a 37-year-old woman were both stabbed multiple times. Both victims were taken to hospitals and are both in critical condition.

A weapon has not been recovered and an arrest has not been made. Police have not yet released a description of any suspects or details on what led to the stabbings.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.